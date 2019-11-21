Fulton County early voting gets underway Nov. 25

Voting to decide races in three Fulton County cities

ATLANTA – Early Voting for the General Municipal Election Runoff will take place Monday, November 25 through Wednesday, November 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The balloting will be for municipal races in the cities of College Park, Roswell, and Johns Creek. Polls will open at the following locations:

College Park Historical Building

3675 Auditorium Way

College Park, GA 30337

East Roswell Branch Library

2301 Holcomb Bridge Road

Roswell, GA 30076

Park Place at Newtown

3125 Old Alabama Road

Johns Creek, GA 30022

Roswell City Hall

38 Hill Street

Roswell, GA 30075

South Fulton Service Center

5600 Stonewall Tell Road

College Park GA 30349

Polls will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019, and on November 29, 2019. For those not voting early or via absentee ballot, the General Municipal Runoff Election is scheduled for December 3, 2019.