Fulton County early voting gets underway Nov. 25

Voting to decide races in three Fulton County cities
ATLANTA – Early Voting for the General Municipal Election Runoff will take place Monday, November 25 through Wednesday, November 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The balloting will be for municipal races in the cities of College Park, Roswell, and Johns Creek. Polls will open at the following locations:
College Park Historical Building
3675 Auditorium Way
College Park, GA 30337
East Roswell Branch Library
2301 Holcomb Bridge Road
Roswell, GA 30076
Park Place at Newtown
3125 Old Alabama Road
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Roswell City Hall
38 Hill Street
Roswell, GA 30075
South Fulton Service Center
5600 Stonewall Tell Road
College Park GA 30349
Polls will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019, and on November 29, 2019. For those not voting early or via absentee ballot, the General Municipal Runoff Election is scheduled for December 3, 2019.