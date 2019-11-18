“He wanted to talk, he wanted to have the video on the news because he wanted to make sure something good comes from this,” Jurgena told the station. “He just wants to make sure this does not happen to other kids in the system.”

According to The Washington Post, charges have also been dropped against the teen who filmed the incident. He reportedly got into a confrontation with the deputy as he was recording. A third teenager continued taking video after the sheriff arrested the 16-year-old, The Washington Post reported. The video shows the sheriff handcuffing the 16-year-old teen and slamming his head against the wall.

“These are kids who live in a group home because they can’t live with their parents,” Pima County Public Defender Joel Feinman told the Washington Post.“This is exactly the type of person that law enforcement needs to protect and defend. Instead we see them being treated like they’re animals.”