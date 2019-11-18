According to KOLD, the Pima County Attorney’s Office dropped disorderly conduct charges against the teen, Immanuel Oloya, after reviewing video of the incident. In a statement Thursday, chief criminal deputy Jonathan Mosher said his office just got its first chance to see the video from the September 26 incident.
“The Public Defender obtained this video and released it to news media, but our office was not given any opportunity to review this video until today,” Mosher said. “Upon reviewing the video, we have dismissed the charges pertaining to this incident.”
The deputy encountered Oloya while responding to a report about the teenager threatening an employee at the group home in Tucson, KOLD reports. Video captured by a 16-year-old boy at the home shows the deputy holding the shirtless teen, with no arms and no legs, on the ground as he repeatedly shouts “get the f— off of me.”
Sam Jurgena, the public defender representing Oloya, spoke to KOLD and said the teenager wants to protect other people in group homes by sharing video of the incident.
“He wanted to talk, he wanted to have the video on the news because he wanted to make sure something good comes from this,” Jurgena told the station. “He just wants to make sure this does not happen to other kids in the system.”
According to The Washington Post, charges have also been dropped against the teen who filmed the incident. He reportedly got into a confrontation with the deputy as he was recording. A third teenager continued taking video after the sheriff arrested the 16-year-old, The Washington Post reported. The video shows the sheriff handcuffing the 16-year-old teen and slamming his head against the wall.
“These are kids who live in a group home because they can’t live with their parents,” Pima County Public Defender Joel Feinman told the Washington Post.“This is exactly the type of person that law enforcement needs to protect and defend. Instead we see them being treated like they’re animals.”
Feinman said the incident wouldn’t have been exposed if it wasn’t for the video. He added that Oloya is in state custody because he was abandoned by his parents.