Jazz at the High features songbird Myrna Clayton

Mark your calendar for live jazz at the High, hosted by Jamal Ahmad from Jazz 91.9 WCLK, Atlanta’s jazz station! On the third Friday of every month, you’ll enjoy music, drinks, and art. Each month will feature a different style of jazz, from straight ahead to free jazz, bebop to swing, and more.

Seating for Friday Jazz opens at 6 p.m. It is limited and available on a first come, first served basis.

November features the music of Myrna Clayton.

About Myrna Clayton

Come sing along with international songbird Myrna Clayton, who performs melodies by popular classic female vocalists Nancy Wilson, Anita Baker, Nina Simone, Rachelle Ferrell, Jill Scott, Roberta Flack, Oleta Adams, Deniece Williams, Beyoncé, Chaka Khan, and more!

Just back from Namibia, where she and her band the Myrna Clayton Experience represented American music for cultural exchange on behalf of the U.S. State Department, singer and songwriter Myrna Clayton has traveled widely, singing and getting audiences moving in cities across the globe.

In addition to performing with her own group, she has been a featured vocalist for numerous big bands, including Atlanta’s oldest and longest-running jazz orchestra, the African American Philharmonic Jazz Orchestra, and most recently the Westside Winds Jazz Orchestra.

A trained musician who began singing at age five in her father’s church, Myrna has developed an impressive repertoire and a multi-octave vocal range. She showcases her versatility across a broad mix of American music, from jazz and soul to gospel, pop, and R&B—all to the delight of her audiences.

Nothing compares to a live performance by cultural ambassador and international songbird Myrna Clayton. Experience the phenomenon for yourself!

Drink and Draw

From 6 to 9 p.m., drop in for Drink and Draw and sketch live, clothed models with guided instruction from Georgia State University drawing instructors. No experience required.