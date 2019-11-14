Kaiser Permanente Chairman, CEO Bernard Tyson Dies at 60

The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Inc. (CBCF) issued the following statement on the passing of Bernard James Tyson, Kaiser Permanente’s chairman & CEO:

The CBCF mourns the loss of health care visionary, business leader and community advocate, Bernard Tyson. He passed away on November 10 at age 60.

Tyson was one of the highest ranking African Americans in Corporate America. For more than three decades, he dedicated his career to Kaiser Permanente, a nonprofit health care company that serves more than 12 million people. In 2013, he became Kaiser’s CEO. In the following year, he began his service as the company’s chairman. TIME listed him as one of the “100 Most Influential People” in 2017, and in 2018, he was recognized as the second most influential person in health care — second only to the President of the United States.

“We have lost another intellectual giant who was deeply committed to the success of our community,” said David A. Hinson, CBCF president and CEO. “Bernard cared deeply about the health care challenges of all Americans, particularly those in the African American community in which he was an integral part. He was someone who many African Americans aspired to emulate.

“Bernard was a global business leader who achieved unparalleled success. He was kind, civil and extremely supportive of those who strived to make the world better.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Denise Bradley Tyson and three sons, and to the San Francisco Bay Area community. May he rest in power.”

ABOUT CBCF