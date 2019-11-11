Twenty-one-year-old Alexis Crawford was found dead at Exchange Park in DeKalb County on Friday. Police discovered her body with the aid of her roommate Jordan Jones, reports WBS-TV. When Crawford went missing, Jones told police the last time she saw her was on Thursday night after she’d taken Crawford, a senior at the university, to the liquor store. It’s not yet been established how the roommate knew where Crawford’s body was.

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields spoke of the devastating discovery during a press conference late Friday afternoon. During the conference, she revealed that just three days before going missing, Crawford reported her roommate’s boyfriend, Barron Brantley, to police after he allegedly forcibly touched and kissed her.