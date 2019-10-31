District Court Judge Myron H. Thompson issued an injunction on Tuesday to block Alabama’s fetal heartbeat law from going into effect. The law, which was scheduled to go into effect on November 15, would have banned abortion at every stage of pregnancy. Providers who performed the procedure would also face 99 years in prison.

The decision was in response to a legal challenge from the American Civil Liberties Union and the Planned Parenthood Federation of America on behalf of Dr. Yashica Robinson, an OB/GYN who provides abortions in Alabama.