Georgia’s planned purge of 330,000 voters raises alarm

Fair Fight Action Responds to Georgia Secretary of State’s Planned Purge of 330,000 Voters

ATLANTA – Today, Fair Fight Action CEO Lauren Groh-Wargo issued the following statement in response to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s announcement that he will purge 330,000 voters, reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

“Voters should not lose their right to vote simply because they have decided not to express that right in recent elections. Anytime a voter purge is conducted, errors can be made, including active voters being wrongly included on the list. In Ohio, for instance, nearly 20 percent of the voters set to be purged were active, eligible voters. Having a long history of voter suppression, the Georgia Secretary of State’s office has a responsibility to guarantee that not a single voter is wrongly included on the purge list. Fair Fight Action is tracking and analyzing Secretary of State purge data and is currently engaged in litigation that concerns this very issue. We will conduct our own efforts to notify these voters, including volunteer phone banks. We encourage anyone who receives a postcard to return it right away, and we encourage all voters to periodically check their registration status at mvp.sos.ga.gov. Any Georgian with questions about voting should call the voter protection hotline at 1-888-730-5816.”