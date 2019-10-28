Steve Harvey to debut new project at Tyler Perry Studios

By Terry Shropshire

Steve Harvey is the walking embodiment of the age-old axiom that “when one door closes, another one opens.”

Now that Harvey has a few minutes on his hands after being unceremoniously ousted from the daytime talk show genre — despite “Steve” garnering high ratings for seven seasons — he appears to be focusing his energies on a new project that represents the meeting of two titans.

The Cleveland-born comedian-turned-TV host shared on his Instagram page a video that shows him and Perry hugged up at the celebration of a project as a crowd cheered them on.

Harvey filmeda soon-to-be named TV project at Perry’s new Tyler Perry Studios located on the site of a former U.S. Army base near downtown Atlanta.

“This brothers studios you have to see UNBELIEVABLE !!!!!

Just shot a special project there coming soon…… but y’all gotta go see it @tylerperry @tylerperrystudios,” Harvey captioned the footage.

Perry’s opened his studios’ 12 soundstages to tremendous international fanfare in early October. They feature a variety of sets with each stage named after icons of Black Hollywood.

While Harvey doesn’t have a studio named after him, he filmed at one of the studios and fans are clamoring to find out what magic they created.

“I love you both!!! Amazingly talented and the give back to society is heart melting!!! Praying for you both!! ,” one Instagram fan exclaimed.

Another fan added: “ Steve Harvey!! I know Tyler Perry have a spot in his studios for you!! New show, new dream!! Speaking it into existence!!”

And the accolades continue to flood in:

“This post is EVERYTHING ”

“Been waiting on this!”

“I love, love, love this!!!! This is a REAL BRUH hug…..the way Steve steps away!!!’ Yep! Real stuff!! ”

This article originally appeared in RollingOut.com.