Atlanta lawmakers, local advocates launch effort to advance reproductive health rights

Atlanta Lawmakers, Local Advocates and National Reproductive Rights Group Launch New Report Evaluating 50 U.S. Cities on Efforts to Advance Reproductive Health, Rights and Justice

Atlanta Proves Cities Can Fight Back in Face of Hostile State Legislatures, per the National Institute for Reproductive Health’s Local Reproductive Freedom Index

ATLANTA, GA – The National Institute for Reproductive Health, Councilmember Amir Farokhi, State Rep. Park Cannon, and local advocates launched the latest iteration of the biennial Local Reproductive Freedom Index, a first-of-its-kind initiative that is both a snapshot of how fifty U.S. cities are working to advance reproductive health, rights, and justice, and a roadmap for how a city can do everything in its power to improve the reproductive lives of its residents.

Amid the recent wave of activity to limit reproductive freedom, the Local Reproductive Freedom Index shows cities like Atlanta emerging as a collective counterweight, standing up to advance reproductive health, rights, and justice even against the backdrop of a hostile state legislature. The 2019 Local Reproductive Freedom Index will launch at an event in Atlanta – a city that illustrates how a locality can mitigate attacks from a hostile state and federal government. It will highlight the work being done by local elected officials from the Atlanta City Council, state lawmakers, and advocates to secure Atlanta’s position as a city that prioritizes the health, wellbeing, and autonomy of its residents and remains a safe haven for reproductive freedom across the Southeast.

The National Institute for Reproductive Health builds power at the state and local level to change public policy, galvanize public support, and normalize women’s decisions about abortion and contraception.

Using a partnership model, NIRH provides state and local advocates with strategic guidance, hands-on support, and funding to create national change from the ground up. We form strategic partnerships with a wide range of organizations to directly impact the reproductive health and lives of women across the country. Each year, NIRH works in at least 20 states and more than a dozen localities; to date, NIRH has partnered with 175 reproductive health, rights, and justice organizations in 43 states and 64 localities across the country.