Girl Scouts Second Century lunch

The 7th Annual Second Century lunch of the Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta featured Mary Laschinger, chairman and CEO of Veritiv Corp., as its keynote speaker.

Laschinger, the only woman CEO of a Fortune 500 company based in Georgia, spoke of her unique path to leadership and the lessons she learned along the way.

Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta CEO Amy Dosik, from left; Mary Laschinger, CEO of Veritiv; Gold Award Girl Scouts Brooke Hillis and Anuhya Kasam; and Luncheon Co-Chairs Danielle Joiner McPherson and Denise Reese.

CASEY WRIGHT, GIRL SCOUTS OF GREATER ATLANTA

The lunch on Sept. 26 at the Ansley Golf Club raised more than $33,000 to support the Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta.

The luncheon was co-chaired by Danielle Joiner McPherson, Delta Air Lines’ general manager of global reservation technology; and Denise Reese, district practice manager with Amazon Web Services.

