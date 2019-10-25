Girl Scouts Second Century lunch
The 7th Annual Second Century lunch of the Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta featured Mary Laschinger, chairman and CEO of Veritiv Corp., as its keynote speaker.
Laschinger, the only woman CEO of a Fortune 500 company based in Georgia, spoke of her unique path to leadership and the lessons she learned along the way.
The lunch on Sept. 26 at the Ansley Golf Club raised more than $33,000 to support the Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta.
The luncheon was co-chaired by Danielle Joiner McPherson, Delta Air Lines’ general manager of global reservation technology; and Denise Reese, district practice manager with Amazon Web Services.