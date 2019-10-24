Lecrae and Zaytoven win big at 2019 Dove Awards (video)

If The Gospel Music Association (GMA) were to add a Hip-Hop Label Of The Year category, Reach Records, the recording home of Lecrae, Andy Mineo, Gawvi, 1K Phew, KB, Tedashii, Trip Lee, Whatuprg and Wande, would be a top contender.

Lecrae, CEO and co-founder of Reach, made history in 2015 when he became the first hip-hop artist to win the coveted Artist Of the Year honor at the 46th Annual Dove Awards. Since then, Reach artists have produced music that has earned them votes and nominations every year and 2019 is no exception!

At the 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards taped in Nashville, on October 15th, Reach Records won two Dove Awards: Rap/Hip-Hop Album Of The Year for Lecrae’s Let The Trap Say Amen collaborative studio album with Atlanta producer, Zaytoven, and Rap/Hip-Hop Recorded Song Of The Year for GAWVI’s “Fight For Me” single featuring Lecrae.

Reach Records artists also swept through in nominations with Andy Mineo’s “None Of My Business,” Lecrae & Zaytoven’s “Get Back Right” vying for Rap/Hip-Hop Recorded Song Of The Year and Andy Mineo’s The Sword, GAWVI’s Panorama, Tedashii’s Never Fold who were also nominated in the Rap/Hip-Hop Album Of The Year categories.

Lecrae performed “Get Back Right” at the GMA’s and after receiving the Album Of The Year Award posted on his IG thanking all the supporters who “believed in me and @Zaytovenbeatz building bridges.” See below Instagram posts by @Lecrae,@Zaytovenbeatz,@Gawvi celebrating their Dove Award wins!