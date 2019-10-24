Kevin Hart finally makes statement regarding devastating car crash

By Terry Shropshire

Superstar comedic actor Kevin Hart has finally broken his silence about the horrific car crash in suburban Los Angeles that nearly claimed his life.

The 40-year-old father of three was in the passenger seat of his classic 1970 Plymouth muscle car – without proper safety restraints – when it careened off an embankment in Malibu, California. Hart and the driver, Jared Black, each suffered broken backs that required surgery. The passenger, Black’s fiancé Rebecca Broxterman, escaped nearly unscathed.

The statement comes after reports obtained from the California Highway Patrol that Hart’s car rocketed to high speeds just before the crash.

More than a month after the accident, Hart produced a statement released by his attorney Andrew Brettler about the actor’s concern for his friends.

“I have nothing but love for Jared and wish him and Rebecca a speedy recovery,” Hart wrote in the statement that was obtained by E! News.

Hart’s wife, Eniko, has been keeping fans up to date regarding her husband’s steady progress and grueling rehabilitation process, while Hart has remained silent.

“He’s doing well, thank you. We are just taking it one day at a time … He will be back on track in no time,” Eniko Hart last wrote on Instagram about his prognosis.

Hart has even returned to work on the sequel to the blockbuster Jumanji with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Hart’s attorney revealed that the actor only shot promos for the Jumanji sequel for a couple of hours.

“Hart has not been in full costume for these shoots, and he’s not walking much for them either — sitting through most of the day — even though he can walk on his own. Hart doesn’t anticipate going back to work full time until early next year, assuming everything stays on track with his physical therapy,” the attorney stated, according to E! News.

This article originally appeared in RollingOut.com.