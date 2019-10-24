Benedict College, an HBCU, invites Donald Trump to campus

by Chelsea Burwell

As the 2020 presidential election inches closer and talks of a possible impeachment continue to circulate, one historically Black college is taking an audacious step by inviting Donald Trump to its campus.

Benedict College recently announced Trump as its guest speaker for their event titled, “The Conservative Case for Criminal Justice Reform,” set to take place on Friday. As one of eight historically Black colleges and universities in the 2020 battleground state of South Carolina, Benedict is hosting a three-day forum centered on the upcoming presidential election.

“We are excited for our students who will witness, first-hand, this historical bipartisan engagement,” Benedict College President Roslyn Artis wrote in a statement.