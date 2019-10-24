Benedict College, an HBCU, invites Donald Trump to campus

by Chelsea Burwell
As the 2020 presidential election inches closer and talks of a possible impeachment continue to circulate, one historically Black college is taking an audacious step by inviting Donald Trump to its campus.
Benedict College recently announced Trump as its guest speaker for their event titled, “The Conservative Case for Criminal Justice Reform,” set to take place on Friday. As one of eight historically Black colleges and universities in the 2020 battleground state of South Carolina, Benedict is hosting a three-day forum centered on the upcoming presidential election.
“We are excited for our students who will witness, first-hand, this historical bipartisan engagement,” Benedict College President Roslyn Artis wrote in a statement.
She said the event will show students “how the diversity of thought and positive social action work together in the democracy of our country.”
According to The State, the college held off on announcing Trump’s tie-in with the three-day forum in fear of pullout from event stakeholders and attendees.
“Soon after learning the news that Trump planned to participate in the event as well, candidates were making it clear that they would also be using the venue to draw contrast between, and directly attack, Trump,” The State reported.
“HBCU funding is at historic levels,” he explained on Fox News. “This president has also set up opportunity zones in inner cities that have gone to lift all boats, especially those of African Americans whose wages have now increased.”
The State reported that Trump’s appearance will not fall in conjunction with his 2020 campaign, but instead as his role as the current occupant of the White House.
On Saturday and Sunday of Benedict College’s event, several 2020 Democratic candidates will arrive on campus for events.