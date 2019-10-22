Hogan has one week to issue a proclamation with dates of special primary and general elections. After that, the special primary election would be held on a Tuesday — at least 65 days after the proclamation — followed by a special general election also on a Tuesday, at least 65 days after the primary.

Hogan would have the option to leave the seat vacant, relieving the state from the expense of a special election. In that case, a new representative would be selected during the general election on Nov. 3, 2020, leaving Cummings’ seat empty for over a year.

Though Rockeymoore is expected to join the election campaign, the Washington Examiner sourced a political operative in saying she will likely skip a special election to grieve her loss.