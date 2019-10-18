CNN reported there is a vast difference between a welfare check, which typically involves a medical emergency, and an “open structure” or “open door” call, which more directly implies a burglary.

“You are at a higher sensitivity to what is going on with that house,” Michael “Britt” London, president of the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association told CNN. “You have to be ready for anything. You are taking more of your environment in consideration to be ready for a surprise if there’s one.”

Body camera footage showed an officer observing the area surrounding the home where Jefferson and her 8-year-old nephew were. Upon noticing movement in the window, Dean yelled, “Put your hands up, show me your hands,” before firing one shot through the window, killing Jefferson.