Morris Brown College advances toward accreditation

Morris Brown students, alumni and faculty celebrated the news that the school has been approved as an institute of higher learning from the Georgia Nonpublic Postsecondary Education Commissions. The announcement came on Friday, Oct. 12 during Morris Brown College’s homecoming activities.

“This is a gigantic first step in our road to full accreditation,” said Dr. Kevin James, interim president of Morris Brown College said in a statement. “We are on a positive path to resurrecting this historic black college back to prominence and creating an environment in which students will receive an education that is held in high regard. We are now in search of significant donors to pour into our institution now that we have this momentum.”