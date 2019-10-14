Dallas NAACP calls for investigation of Joshua Brown murder (video)

Joshua Brown, a witness in the Amber Guyger murder trial was shot dead a week ago. Ms. Guyger, a former Dallas police officer, was found guilty of murdering business exec, Botham Jean, after “mistakenly” entering his apartment. According to Attorney Lee Merritt, who represents the Jean family and now, Mr. Brown’s family, Mr. Brown was nervous about testifying.

“The State knew Joshua Brown didn’t want to testify due to concerns for his safety. He flew to California when the trial began. They threatened him with jail if he didn’t return. He went straight from the airport to the court. Dallas County has a duty to protect him. They failed,” wrote Atty. Merritt on social media.

Aubrey C. Hooper, President, Dallas NAACP, issued the following statement:

“The Dallas NAACP is calling for a prompt, yet full and thorough independent investigation of the murder of Joshua Brown by an outside agency, preferably the Dallas County Sherriff Department or the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office.

“The timing and emerging details surrounding Joshua’s premature death are peculiar at best. I am urging law enforcement to fully evaluate and establish if any connections exist between his death and his role in the Guyger trial. If such a legitimate connection exists, we are asking that all necessary law enforcement agencies provide appropriate protection for all other parties that might be at risk.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Brown family as they struggle through Joshua’s death and seek answers for his senseless murder. We call upon the community leaders, public officials, faith leaders, and community members to work in solidarity to work to reduce this spike in violent crimes in Dallas. This tragic murder further emphasis that public safety is larger than just law enforcement and the need for a comprehensive and holistic plan. Joshua’s death shows that we must move expeditiously.”

At press time, two arrest warrants have been issued. “I am deeply saddened to learn about one of our own, Joshua Brown, passing. We have to allow DPD to do their job and investigate. It is critical that we find out what happened and find who is responsible for the death of Mr. Brown.

“My heart again goes out to both Brown and Botham Jean families who have lost sons. I want to assure my constituents I will keep a very close eye on the Brown investigation and all aspects of this terrible crime,” said Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson.