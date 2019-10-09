Tyler Perry’s Studio Complex to include space for displaced youth and women (video)

With the opening of Tyler Perry Studios, Tyler Perry made history by becoming the first Black person to own a major film studio.
The opening of Tyler Perry’s new studio in Atlanta, Georgia drew many celebrities such as Ava DuVernay, Viola Davis, Stacy Abrams, Colin Kaepernick, Beyoncě, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, Sunny Hostin, Whoopi Goldberg and Cicely Tyson.
He revealed to King, “I’ll tell you what I’m most excited about next is that pulling this next phase off…is building a compound for trafficked women, girls, homeless women, LGBTQ youth who are put out or displaced. And having a compound that is a beautiful place right here somewhere on this 330 acres, where they’re trained in the business and they become self-sufficient, they live in nice apartments, there’s daycare, there’s all of these wonderful things that allows them to re-enter society and then pay it forward again. That’s what I hope to do soon.”