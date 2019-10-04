Tyler Perry Studios adds Hollywood glam to ATL

Tyler Perry had to cross a lot of hurdles to get where he is today, but, according to the media mogul, racism is not one of them. Speaking with Ava DuVernay at the annual Produced By conference in Los Angeles, Perry says he’s “not the person to ask” about racism in Hollywood.

“I’m not the person to ask about racism in [Hollywood],” he said candidly. “I’ve never had to go through things others have to get things done.”

Perry has, however, faced issues of classism and just general hating on his style as a filmmaker.

“There’s a certain class of people that I come from who know what I’m talking about, who get it,” he said. “There’s this other class who simply say, ‘What is this s—?'”

He explained his first experience with theater was sneaking into shows at intermission because he could not afford admission. “When the critics say, ‘His movies look like it’s just one act,’ that’s why. I would only see the second acts,” he said.

Love him or hate him, Tyler Perry is doing just fine in Hollywood.