City of Atlanta champions Tomorrow’s Luminaries Foundation for youth

By: Bliss Consulting Services

Sunday, over 600 attendees gathered at the Chukkar Farm Polo Club in celebration of over a decade of servitude in non-profit education services. Tomorrow’s Luminaries Foundation hosted the10th-anniversary charity polo on Sunday from 12- 4 PM in an effort to raise funds for underrepresented and underserved students to provide opportunities in literacy education. City Councilman Andre Dickens presented the foundation with an official proclamation acknowledging 10 years of continued service to youth throughout the city of Atlanta. The event was co-hosted by Francesca Amiker of 11 Alive and filled with many of Atlanta’s most prominent community partners, attorneys, educators, and entrepreneurs. Special guests of the event included Andre Dickens (City Councilman), Lisa Mohager (Mrs. Universe North America), Alexx Blanks (OWN’s Ready to Love), Joshua Butler (City Councilman), and Representative Doreen Carter.

This year’s theme highlighted the beautiful essence and spirit of New Orleans. The event opened with a traditional second line marking the opening of the momentous occasion. Attendees were taken on a whimsical experience featuring some of Atlanta’s most sought after minority businesses. Guests received complimentary premium wine, spirits, and cigars, a culinary experience featuring New Orleans tastings from Papadeaux Seafood Kitchen, Just Loaf’n, and decadent desserts by Chay J’s. Each attendee experienced a full casino, music by DJ Onyx, interactive games, a riveting polo match, previewed new luxury cars by Nalley Lexus Roswell, and enjoyed live performances by Offscript Band, Atlanta Brass Company, and Douglas County high school band. Lucky raffle winners received prizes from a designer bag from Louis Vuitton to a 55″ smart television. 100% of the proceeds raised at the most anticipated event go directly toward funding academic programs for the young luminaries in Atlanta.

Over the last decade, Tomorrow’s Luminaries Foundation raised over $125,000 and extended over 13 partnerships with Atlanta Public Schools, Boys and Girls Club of America and Georgia Tech Institute Partnerships. “I am so grateful for the entire #TLFPOLO team. The 10th Annual Charity Polo Match was a major success! The entire day was magical. We raised lots of money for some very deserving students”, said Kelli Brooks, Executive Director of Tomorrow’s Luminaries Foundation. Special thanks to our most generous corporate sponsors: Tito’s Vodka, Virtual Properties Realty, Royal Regime, Aviva by Kameel, KC Advanced Logistics, Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Jon’s Subs, Chay J’s, Just Loaf’n, Whole Foods, Ruth’s Chris, Total Wine, Ultimate Tailgating,Tee’s Sweet Treats, BURN by Patel, Lummee Booth, Crystals Cube Ice, Bliss Consulting Services, TJFunso, Trenton Brown Photography, Photography, T.Renee Events, Papadeaux Seafood Kitchen, Brooklyn’s Ice, DJ Onyx, Big Eastern Casino and Nalley Lexus Roswell.

To volunteer or donate to Tomorrow’s Luminaries Foundation please visit https://luminaries.wufoo.com/forms/live-to-give-back/. To continue the conversation use hashtag #TLFPOLO.