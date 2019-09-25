The National Business League Launches New Healthcare Initiative Starting Oct. 1

The NBL partners with SGRX to offer Prescription Savings Program as Phase 1 of Initiative
October 1, 2019 –
The National Business League has partnered with SGRX, a Michigan-based pharmacy benefit management company, to launch a prescription savings program for its members. This program comes as the first phase of the NBL’s healthcare initiative spearheaded by Tom Goss, Chair of the NBL’s Healthcare Initiative & Chairman of The Goss Group, Inc.
The Prescription Savings Program is free to NBL members and provides up to 80 percent savings on
prescription costs for uninsured and under-insured individuals at over 60,000 pharmacy locations
nationwide.
“Providing our members with the right tools and resources to navigate through the healthcare
arena are vital to overall health and wellness and has been a driving force in the development of
our healthcare initiative,” said Ken Harris, Ph.D., President/CEO of the National Business League.
“This prescription savings program is a great way to launch our initiative and help NBL members
eliminate unnecessary spending and obtain the prescriptions needed to maintain their health.”
In addition to significant savings on frequently used medications, NBL members will also be able
to access program information online, according to Ime Ekpenyong, Ph.D., CEO of SGRX.
“People love the convenience of accessing information online and we have accommodated that
with our online portal which allows NPL members to price drugs, locate pharmacies, and
download electronic copies of their savings card.”
About the National Business League
The National Business League, formerly Michigan Black Chamber of Commerce, is the
nation’s oldest trade association for black and businesses of color founded by Booker T. Washington
in 1900.
For more information visit www.nationalbusinessleague.org.
About SGRX
SGRX is an independent MBE that has been providing Pharmacy Benefit Management and
Third-Party Administrator services to employer groups, health plans and state drug
assistance programs nationwide since 2001.
For more information visit www.sgrxhealth.com.
If you would like more information, please contact SuVon Treece at (313) 443-2368 or email
streece@sgrxhealth.com.