The National Business League Launches New Healthcare Initiative Starting Oct. 1

The NBL partners with SGRX to offer Prescription Savings Program as Phase 1 of Initiative

October 1, 2019 – The National Business League (NBL) has partnered with SGRX, a Michigan based Pharmacy Benefit Management company, to launch a Prescription Savings Program for its members. This program comes as the first phase of the NBL’s healthcare initiative spearheaded by Tom Goss, Chair of the NBL’s Healthcare Initiative & Chairman of The Goss Group, Inc. The Prescription Savings Program is free to NBL members and provides up to 80% savings on prescription costs for uninsured and underinsured individuals at over 60,000 pharmacy locations nationwide.

“Providing our members with the right tools and resources to navigate through the healthcare arena are vital to overall health and wellness and has been a driving force in the development of our healthcare initiative,” said Ken Harris, Ph.D., President/CEO of the National Business League. “This prescription savings program is a great way to launch our initiative and help NBL members eliminate unnecessary spending and obtain the prescriptions needed to maintain their health.”

In addition to significant savings on frequently used medications, NBL members will also be able to access program information online, according to Ime Ekpenyong, Ph.D., CEO of SGRX. “People love the convenience of accessing information online and we have accommodated that with our online portal which allows NPL members to price drugs, locate pharmacies, and download electronic copies of their savings card.”

About the National Business League

The National Business League, formerly Michigan Black Chamber of Commerce (MBCC), is the nation’s oldest trade association for black & businesses of color founded by Booker T. Washington in 1900. For more information visit www.nationalbusinessleague.org.



About SGRX

SGRX is an independent MBE that has been providing Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) & Third-Party Administrator (TPA) services to Employer Groups, Health Plans & State Drug Assistance Programs NATIONWIDE since 2001. For more information visit www.sgrxhealth.com.



###