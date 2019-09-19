Photo Credit: Getty Images
In a newly released clip from the family’s Facebook Watch show, Ball in the Family, the men exchange a few heated words in an argument over renaming the company.
Suggesting that Big Baller Brand could use a new name when it relaunches, Lonzo pointed out that the brand has been on rocky ground. Co-founder Allen Foster allegedly walked off with $2 million from Lonzo’s business and personal accounts, Footwear News reported.
In the now-viral clip, LaVar clapped back by saying, “When I come out with a name and then somebody tells me to change it, that’s like me telling you to change your name. That’s like people saying ‘Oh, yeah, change Lonzo’s name to Alfonzo on the fact that he been damaged goods for the last two years.’”
