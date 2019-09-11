Hammonds House Honors celebrate excellence in Black art

Hammonds House Honors Celebrates and Recognizes Excellence in Black Visual Art at Southwest Arts Center on September 12

Hammonds House Museum presents Hammonds House Honors, an evening of celebration and recognition of excellence in Black visual art. In the inaugural year iconoclast photographer Roy DeCarava is remembered on the 100th Anniversary of his birth, and seven individuals who elevate the visual art of the African Diaspora through their passion, creativity and commitment to artistic and cultural excellence will be honored.

“We are excited about Hammonds House Honors,” states Leatrice Ellzy, Executive Director of Hammonds House Museum. “It’s a signature event that perfectly aligns with our mission and enables us to elevate black visual culture. Equally important, the event provides us with a rare opportunity to recognize and celebrate the artists, curators, arts professionals and donors who drive the cultural ecosystem with rigor and intention. The proceeds from Hammonds House Honors will help us continue to present the great art, thought-provoking public programs, and cultural and educational programming our audiences expect.”

The evening will kick off with a cocktail reception at 6:15 pm, followed by a glamorous award show at 7:30 PM. Monica Pearson will serve as host. In keeping with the spirit of this artistic occasion, dress will be artistically chic. The 2019 Hammonds House Honors will take place on September 12 at Southwest Arts Center, 915 New Hope Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. Tickets are available at hammondshouse.org/events.

Here are the seven categories for this year’s Hammonds House Honors and awards criteria. Honorees for the Lifetime Achievement Award and O.T. Hammonds Philanthropy in the Arts Award were selected in advance, but honorees in the other five categories will be announced during the award show.

Emerging Artist Award: Presented to an emerging talent who has achieved notable accomplishments while still early in their career.

Adrianna Kaya Clark

Travis Love

Zora Murff

Stacy Lynn Waddell

Creators Award: Presented to an artist who creates at the intersection of pop culture and the remix. They create or present visual imagery through non-traditional avenues, are commercially viable, and introduce new generations to Black visual art.

Miya Bailey

Chilly-O

Melissa Mitchell

Toni Williams

Dubelyoo Wright

Artistic Excellence Award: Awarded to an artist whose creative and superior accomplishments in the arts have elevated Black visual arts, improved the cultural vitality of the form, and have had a profound and lasting effect on the culture.

Sheila Pree Bright

Jerushia Graham

Lonnie Holley

Curatorial Excellence Award: Awarded to a curator who animates public discourse, offers innovative approaches in the presentation of art, elevates public understanding and advances the field through their work. This individual may be with an institution or independent.

Gia Hamilton

Faron Manuel

Jamaal Sheats

Spriggs-Fuller Award for Arts Leadership: The award recognizes individuals or organizations who enhance and strengthen the cultural community by curating, producing, exhibiting and advocating for artistic excellence in black visual art. This award is named in honor of Ed Spriggs, Founder and first Executive Director of Hammonds House Museum and Myrna Fuller, Executive Director of Hammonds House Museum from 2004-2017.

Jontyle Theresa Robinson, Ph.D.

Mary Schmidt-Campbell

Franklin Sirmans

Lifetime Achievement Award Honoree: Tina M. Dunkley

Presented to a nationally recognized and established artist, curator, arts professional or scholar with a lifetime of exemplary artistic accomplishment and significant contribution to the field.

O.T. Hammonds Philanthropy in the Arts Award Honoree: Vicki and John Palmer

Presented to an individual, family or collective with a demonstrable history of philanthropic giving or patronage to visual arts institutions, artists or independent projects.

About Hammonds House Museum

Hammonds House Museum’s mission is to preserve, exhibit, interpret and increase public awareness about the contributions that visual artists of African descent have made to world culture. Artistic excellence, culture and community are the focus of their vision.

Located in a beautiful Victorian home in Atlanta’s historic West End, Hammonds House Museum is a unique setting to explore the cultural diversity and legacy of artists of African descent. The museum is the former residence of the late Dr. Otis Thrash Hammonds, a prominent Atlanta physician and a passionate arts patron. A 501(c)3 organization which opened in 1988, Hammonds House Museum boasts a permanent collection of more than 350 works including art by Romare Bearden, Robert S. Duncanson, Benny Andrews, Elizabeth Catlett, Jacob Lawrence, Hale Woodruff, Amalia Amaki, Radcliffe Bailey and Kojo Griffin. In addition to featuring art from their collection, the museum offers new exhibitions, artist talks, workshops, concerts, monthly poetry readings, arts education programs, and other cultural events throughout the year.

Hammonds House Museum is generously supported by the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, Fulton County Department of Arts & Culture, City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Black Leadership AIDS Crisis Coalition, Georgia-Pacific, National Performance Network, Visual Artists Network, Wells Fargo, and the Lubo Fund.

For more information, and to find out how you can get involved, visit hammondshouse.org.