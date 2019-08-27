An African Marvel: The Diasporic Symbolism of Simone Leigh’s Brick House

Aesthetic qualities, cornrows carry deep historical meaning within African culture. Atlanta-based cosmetologist, barber, and author Toni Love recently spoke to Essence magazine about the importance of cornrows and their sacredness within black communities. “History tells us cornrows originated in Africa. The intricate braiding of the hair indicated the tribe you belonged to. Cornrows on women date back to at least 3000 B.C. and as far back as the nineteenth century for men, particularly in Ethiopia. Warriors and kings were identified by their braided hairstyles.” Cornrows also indicate a person’s age, religious beliefs, kinship, marital status, and wealth, and were even a means to attain freedom during slavery. These varied examples illustrate the functionality of cornrows within black communities and affirm Leigh’s decision to feature the hairstyle in Brick House as a reinscription of meanings central to people of African descent.

For her sculpture’s torso, Leigh selects a distinct cultural artifact known as the teleuk (singular) or telekakays (plural). Teleukakays are homes inhabited and crafted by Mousgoum people of northern Chad and Cameroon. Though there are few resources dedicated to the study of Mousgoum history and culture, art historian and UCLA professor Steven Nelson details their architectural history in his book From Cameroon to Paris: Mousgoum Architecture In and Out of Africa. Originally based in the Sudanic-Sahel climatic region, Mousgoum people lived between the central African nation-states of Cameroon and Chad. Nelson cites their origins in this region as early as the 16th and 17th centuries, with a history shaped by bloody raids, wars, and European subjugation. “Most histories of the Mousgoum emphasize the interweaving of migration and warfare.” German, French, and Islamic kingdom leaders actively raided their communities and sparked the eventual migration of Mousgoum people into the northern parts of Chad and Cameroon. The teleuk communicates a solid, anchored presence as “the preeminent sign of their culture, one that triggers memories of a Mousgoum past and symbolizes Mousgoum cultural survival in an ever-changing world,” according to Nelson. The construction of teleukakays also allude to gender dynamics and cultural norms. Masonry is typically undertaken by male members of the community and reveals their ability to provide a physically sound housing structure for their families. The woman’s role of decorating and embellishing the teleuk showcases her understanding of physical beauty—a characteristic essential to any respectable woman in Mousgoum society. Both skills illustrate important elements of Mousgoum culture, demonstrating the centrality of the teleuk to Mousgoum identity and family life.