Mayor Halts Issuance of Additional Scooter Permits

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms yesterday issued an executive order prohibiting the issuance of additional permits for shareable dockless mobility devices.

The mayor’s executive action will not affect companies with existing permits, however legislation will be introduced at the August 5 Atlanta City Council meeting to address the long-term impacts these devices levy against the City’s infrastructure and public safety, and the compounded strain placed on the City’s public safety officials and first responders.

“Across the nation, municipalities are dealing with the sudden and unforeseen impact these devices have had on our communities,” Bottoms said. “While some municipalities have banned the devices altogether, the City of Atlanta acted in good faith to work with the private sector to explore innovative solutions to ease existing commuting strains. However, as Atlanta has seen two scooter related deaths, this complex issue requires a more thorough and robust dialogue.

The order will remain in effect through the August 5, 2019, meeting of the Atlanta City Council, at which time it is anticipated that the Council will introduce an ordinance repealing the authorization of the Commissioner of the Department of City Planning or his designee(s) to accept shareable dockless mobility device permit applications and to issue shareable dockless mobility device permits.