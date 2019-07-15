Milk and Honey Cafe Opens New College Park Location For All-Day Brunch

A new destination for comfort food is settling into College Park.

Food Network star Chef Sammy Davis, who won “Chopped: Redemption,” and restaurateur Monique Rose, are slated to open The Real Milk and Honey Cafe on Monday at 3719 Main St. and will feature signature comfort dishes with a flair as curated by the foodie duo.

“We have always had a presence on the Atlanta restaurant scene,” says restaurateur Monique Rose and co-owner of Milked, LLC. “After the tremendous success we have had in the DMV, Chef Sammy and I wanted to return to Atlanta where we know Milk & Honey already has a strong following, and again offer Georgia diners the authentic taste, the distinct ambiance, and soulful style of the Milk & Honey brand.”

The latest iteration comes after Rose and Davis licensed the Milk & Honey name in 2017 to former business partners. Under that agreement, Epic Lounge was renamed and re-launched under a licensing agreement as Milk & Honey at 5495 Cascade Road. After a two-year partnership, Rose and Davis parted ways with the Cascade Restaurant, and have spent the last two years focused solely on the DC area restaurants. Between 2016 and the start of 2019, they opened three locations, generating more than $5 million in revenue in 2018 alone, and raking in rave reviews from critics and foodies alike.

The new 2500 square foot College Park location has been renovated and designed to feature all of the Milk & Honey Café brand staples, including an over the top menu that will feature their new signature Honey & Oats French toast, jumbo lump crab hash, and a full waffle bar. Enhanced by museum-like décor, the Real Milk & Honey Café will also welcome guests with a lively environment inspired by legendary musicians across all genres.