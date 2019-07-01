AP: Biden Lands 2020 Endorsement From Mayor Bottoms

By Errin Haines Whack, Associated Press

The mayor of Atlanta is endorsing Democrat Joe Biden for president in 2020, providing crucial support from a high-profile black female political leader.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms spoke to The Associated Press ahead of her scheduled Friday announcement. Bottoms says her decision came down to Biden’s experience and her belief the former vice president is the candidate best positioned to beat President Donald Trump.

“For me, it was most important that we have a president who doesn’t have to walk in the door and figure out where the light switch is, that we have somebody who can lead on Day One,” said Bottoms, who attended Thursday night’s debate as a guest of Biden’s wife, Jill.

