Council Member Andrea Boone and the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Merchants Association to Co-Host Community Fish Fry in Appreciation of Seniors

Council member Andrea Boone and the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Merchants Association are celebrating 28 years of improvement in the MLKJD corridor by co-hosting a community fish fry in appreciation of seniors Saturday, June 29.

The fish fry will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hightower Manor Apartments, 2610 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW. Up to 100 seniors are expected to attend.

“This fish fry is an annual tradition that our residents look forward to and I am so happy to support it,” Boone said. “I look forward to celebrating our successes and thanking those who have worked hard to stand as pillars in our community.”

The Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Merchants Association works to improve the MLKJD corridor, which runs parallel to Ralph David Abernathy Freeway in District 10, by providing opportunities for businesses to experience economic growth, community outreach, and social opportunities for youth.

“We believe in creating these conditions, the corridor will once again begin to thrive, and residents will experience a renewed sense of pride and faith in the strength of their community,” said Terry Collier, president of The Martin Luther King. Jr. Drive Merchants Association.