BronzeLens Film Festival Celebrates 10 Years and Reveals Film Selections for 2019

The acclaimed BronzeLens Film Festival marks a decade this year, and kicks off the celebration with a reveal of the official film selections for 2019. Running August 21-25 in Atlanta, the 10th Annual BronzeLens Film Festival, hosted by Terri K. Vaughn and Keith David, will feature a diverse slate of national and international filmmakers originating from 11 countries, representing almost 100 projects.

Filmed in six continents and covering nine languages, the rich trove of entries received this year encompass documentaries, feature films, shorts, music videos, student productions, and web series, presenting comedy, drama, real-life stories, exploring love, family and social issues.

The BronzeLens official film selections, creating narrative content on multiple platforms, join the rest of the BronzeLens Film Festival’s signature events, panels, workshops, and nightlife programming, including the opening and closing night screenings, 10th Annual BronzeLens Women SuperStars Luncheon, 10th Annual BronzeLens Awards Show, and Sunday Brunch with the Brothers. Taking place at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta and other venues throughout the city, the Festival has become one of the nation’s premier film festivals supporting independent films, filmmakers, and industry professionals of color. Over the years, BronzeLens has hosted and honored high-caliber and rising talent including filmmakers/producers Ava DuVernay, Roger Bobb, Will Packer, Rob Hardy, Suzanne de Passe, film and television executives Cheryl Boone Isaacs, Connie Orlando, actors Queen Latifah, Lynn Whitfield, Margaret Avery, Issa Rae, Keith David, Lamman Rucker. The festival’s accomplishments include being designated an Academy Awards® qualifying festival in the Shorts categories.

BronzeLens will hold a special screening event on June 29 of the documentary “Merata: How Mum Decolonised The Screen,” about pioneering indigenous filmmaker and activist Merata Mita. Taking place at Hammonds House Museum, the documentary has been acquired by ARRAY, the film network founded by Ava DuVernay featuring independent work by people of color and women.

The Atlanta screening is co-sponsored by Hammonds House Museum and the Producers Guild: Women’s Impact Network, visit https://bronzelens.com/ for tickets.