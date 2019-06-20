Georgia’s Presidential Primary Date Set for 2020

One day after President Donald Trump officially kicked off his reelection campaign, the Georgia Secretary of State’s office has set Tuesday, March 24, 2020, as the state’s presidential primary. Several Georgia races, including the presidential election, are seen as battleground contests, including the 6th and 7th congressional races.

The date will bump the state from Super Tuesday, the influential block of primaries usually held in early March where Georgia has historically positioned its primary. The Georgia primary was held on Super Tuesday in each of the past two presidential election years.

Georgia election officials previously wouldn’t set the state’s presidential primary election date until new voting machines were in place.

The government is set to complete its $150 million purchase of new statewide voting equipment, likely in July.