Former City Council President Tapped to Lead Local Government Solutions Team for Law Firm

Ceasar C. Mitchell Jr. has just become a new partner at Dentons law firm. Mitchell, who is immediate past President of the Atlanta City Council, joins the Firm’s Public Policy practice, where he will play a national leadership role in Dentons’ Local Government Solutions group, an interdisciplinary service focused on bridging the public and private sectors to solve challenges facing local and state governments across the United States. He will also devote a significant part of his practice to advising clients on a variety of real estate transactions.

“We welcome Ceasar and his unique practice involving the intersection of public policy and significant real estate experience. He will be a tremendous asset to our corporate clients navigating these issues,” said US CEO Mike McNamara. “Ceasar’s advice has proven valuable in private sector and public-private partnerships to secure funding and support in a variety of real estate projects and developments.”

“I am thrilled to join the Dentons family and work with such great attorneys and professionals in Atlanta and around the globe. It is a perfect fit for my background, practice and interests. The legal profession is changing rapidly and Dentons is leading the way,” said Mitchell.

In addition to his service leading the Atlanta City Council, Mitchell was previously elected to two four-year terms as a citywide member of the City Council. While serving on the City Council, Mitchell initiated and championed the passage of several legislative initiatives fostering community development and economic growth in the Atlanta community, including the Atlanta BeltLine and four other economic incentive districts in underdeveloped areas of the city.

“Ceasar is a prominent public servant in the Atlanta market, and his well-earned reputation as a talented lawyer will benefit our clients,” said Eric Tanenblatt, Global Chair of the Public Policy practice. “His extensive experience handling public and private sector transactions and his excellent reputation will add depth and diversity to our government affairs and economic development solution services.”

Mitchell’s legal practice simultaneously incorporates both policy and regulatory advice with deep real estate experience. He represents clients in structuring public-private partnership arrangements and other publicly supported transactions involving real estate acquisition, development, financing and construction. Throughout his career, Mitchell has advised both private sector and government entities in public funding transactions for the acquisition, construction and development of new and existing multi-family housing and mixed-use projects, and advised financial institutions on a broad spectrum of funding for acquisition, development, construction, working capital, equipment and debt restructuring.

Deeply immersed in the Atlanta community and beyond, Mitchell serves on the advisory board for Hands on Atlanta, of which he is a past board chair, and is a member of the Midtown Alliance. He currently sits on the board of Points of Light, Inc., and is a Henry Crown Fellow with the Aspen Institute. Mitchell served eight years on the Atlanta Regional Commission, chaired Policy and Finance on the governing board of the Georgia Municipal Association and served on the Opioid Taskforce for the National League of Cities. He is a past president of the Gate City Bar Association and a member of 100 Black Men of Atlanta. Mitchell earned his JD from the University of Georgia, where he served on the International Law Journal and won a national moot court competition, and his BS, cum laude, from Morehouse College.

