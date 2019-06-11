Commissioner Natalie Hall to Lead Atlanta’s Juneteenth Parade

Fulton County District 4 Commissioner Natalie Hall will serve as the official Grand Marshal for the Juneteenth Atlanta Parade and Music Festival on Saturday, June 15, 2019. The parade will leave from Mozley Park at 1565 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW, Atlanta, GA 30314 at 10 a.m. and travel east of Martin Luther King Drive to the Home Depot Backyard at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 1 Backyard Way. This year’s Juneteenth will be celebrated on the June 14th through 16th weekend.

The three day family-friendly event will include a variety of family activities, musical guests, and cultural cuisines. The event will also include a number of physical activities such as yoga, meditation and martial arts. Several Fulton County agencies and departments will participate by activating presentations and letting residents know about the programs and services available to them, including but not limited to the Fulton County Department of Senior Services, the Fulton County Library and Fulton County Arts and Culture.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when the last African American slaves held in Confederate states were freed. Juneteenth has been observed for 154 years, since June 19, 1866. The event is sponsored by the Association for the Study of African American History and Community Aid and Development.