President Trump Signs Disaster Relief Funding For Georgia Farmers, Southern States

President Donald Trump signed into law disaster relief funding on Thursday for Georgia and other Southern states devastated last fall by Hurricane Michael.

The president signed the bill while in France attending observances of the 75th anniversary of the Allied offensive of Normandy during World War II.

The signing comes after Congress delayed passing the bill for weeks, first when Democrats wanted more funding for Puerto Rico hurricane relief and then when single Republican congressman wanted full votes on the measure.

Both of Georgia’s U.S. Senators who have blasted Congress for failing to pass the measure quickly praised the president for signing the bill Thursday.

The $19.1 billion disaster relief package includes $3 billion to provide critical agriculture disaster relief for farmers recovering in the wake of Hurricane Michael, along with additional funds for communities in Georgia and other states.

On May 23, Senators Johnny Isakson and David Perdue secured the Senate’s approval of disaster funding for Georgia, which was devastated by Hurricane Michael last October. The U.S. House of Representatives passed the legislation on June 3.