SunTrust Doubles Investment in Atlanta to $300 million Over next 3 years

SunTrust Banks Inc. will invest $100 million a year for the next three years in the Atlanta community through a range of community and not-for-profit organizations.

The mix of programs and grants supporting this initiative will vary each year, providing investments tailored to the diverse needs of the Atlanta community. It will include a combination of community development investments from the bank and philanthropic grants from its foundation. Examples of investments in prior years include:

A $3.3 million New Markets Tax Credit investment to the Boys & Girls Club of Atlanta to support construction of a new facility focused on teen engagement and youth development.

A $7.3 million New Markets Tax Credit investment for the construction of YMCA of Metro Atlanta’s new headquarters and early childhood learning center on the Westside.

A $10.6 million Low-Income Housing Tax Credit investment to help construct 175 units of affordable senior housing in greater Atlanta.

“The success of SunTrust and Atlanta has been inextricably linked for more than 125 years,” said Bill Rogers, chairman and CEO of SunTrust. “SunTrust is doubling its community investment in Atlanta, demonstrating that our commitment to our current home market is strong now and will remain so following our proposed merger with BB&T.”

SunTrust has already started increasing its community support in Atlanta this year. One example is the recently announced SunTrust Foundation grant of $5 million to the Westside Future Fund for its affordable housing and small business initiatives.

“Our increased investment in Atlanta will make a meaningful impact ranging from affordable housing to workforce and economic development, youth enrichment and community-based financial well-being programs. We will partner with a diverse set of respected institutions across the city – from neighborhood revitalization programs to hospitals, schools, and others engaged in building a vibrant Atlanta,” Rogers said. “We fundamentally believe that when you build your community, you build your bank.”