Atlanta Residents Call On Mayor Bottoms To Address Vacant Home Issues In Upcoming Budget

A collective of Atlanta residents intend to launch Blight Forward, a campaign to encourage Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to roll out and fund specific initiatives that would address Atlanta’s vacant home, littering, and tire dumping problems in her upcoming budget.

The group will hold a press conference on June 11 at 166 Anderson Ave. NW, Atlanta. Organizers say this deteriorated vacant home symbolizes the problems connected to vacant homes that keep neighborhoods down and intend to use it as the backdrop for more information about the campaign, why it is being launched and other initiatives.

Atlanta residents from multiple neighborhoods in the city that are dealing with vacant home problems as well as community leaders are expected to be in attendance.

As budget season is underway, organizers hope the campaign will urge the mayor and other city officials to move forward much more quickly and efficiently on addressing a problem that has persisted for over 30 years.

The Blight Forward campaign is a collective of neighbors, longtime residents, small time investors, millennials, and others who have had enough of dealing with the vacant homes, littering, and tire dumping. To date there has never been a campaign launched to bring residents from all neighborhoods together in a grassroots manner to lobby our Mayor to address the issue. The Blight Forward campaign will be utilizing social media advertising, canvassing, and live events to galvanize and organize Atlanta residents to directly lobby Mayor Bottoms. Learn more at www.BlightForward.com.