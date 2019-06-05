Atlanta City Council Approves Repeal of Ban on Moving Household Goods at Night 

The Atlanta City Council approved legislation Monday repealing part of the City of Atlanta Code of Ordinances related to moving household goods at night (Legislative Reference No 19-O-1288). According to the ordinance, the current code section is enforced infrequently and broadly written, raising the likelihood of selective enforcement.

Additionally, the Council approved legislation authorizing the chief financial officer to amend the Fiscal Year 2019 budget by transferring development impact fee funds to fund the Cycle Atlanta 1.0 Project (Legislative Reference No. 19-O-1258). The project aims to connect bicycle facilities to existing transit facilities, improving mobility between transportation modes within the city at several locations, including Courtland Street, Washington Street, Gilmer Street, Peachtree Street/Ralph McGill Boulevard, Porter Place, Walton Street and Brady Avenue.

Other items approved by the Council during Monday’s meeting include:

• A resolution requesting the Department of Finance engage the Fulton County Tax Commissioner to discuss improvements to solid waste fee collections (Legislative Reference No. 19-R-3700)

• A resolution requesting the Department of Public Works conduct a solid waste rate study and market analysis (Legislative Reference No. 19-R-3701)

• An ordinance amending municipal collection and disposal system rates and charges for certain types of residential units (Legislative Reference No. 19-O-1297)

• An ordinance to accept from Atlanta BeltLine, Inc., on behalf of the Department of Parks and Recreation, the donation of approximately 1.564 acres for the purpose of expanding Enota Park in City Council District 4 (Legislative Reference No. 19-O-1293)

• An ordinance authorizing the mayor or her designee to enter into a Home Investment Partnerships Program contract with 339 Holly Street QHA, LLC for property located at 339 Holly Street in an amount not to exceed $2.09 million for the development of 40 units of affordable multi-family housing and for other purposes (Legislative Reference No. 19-O-1296)

• A resolution to apply for and accept a grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety in an amount not to exceed $300,000 to participate in a multi-jurisdictional DUI Task Force intended to reduce traffic fatalities in the Atlanta area (Legislative Reference No. 19-R-3681)

• An ordinance authorizing the Mayor’s Office of Human Services to apply for and accept a reimbursement grant award from the state of Georgia’s Bright from the Start: Department of Early Care and Learning for the 2019 Summer Food Service Program for up to $900,000 (Legislative Reference No. 19-O-1294)

• An ordinance authorizing the chief financial officer to amend the FY 2019 budget by transferring development impact fee funds for the purpose of funding the Moores Mill Multimodal Roadway Extension Project for design and construction services, on behalf of the Department of Public Works, in the amount of $610,000 (Legislative Reference 19-O-1256)

Members of the Council also presented proclamations to The Giving Kitchen; City of Atlanta Deputy COO Richard Cox; Kandice Mitchell, Athletic Director of the Year; Tracey Nance Pendley, Georgia Teacher of the Year; and in honor of Women in Radio, CPR/AED Awareness Month, and Paralegal’s Week.