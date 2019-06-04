DNC to Hold IWillVote Fundraising Gala and African American Leadership Council Summit in Atlanta

On June 6, the Democratic National Committee will hold its IWillVote Gala fundraising event and African American Leadership Council Summit in Atlanta at the Westin Peachtree Plaza. The IWillVote Gala celebrates the DNC’s IWillVote program, launched in 2018, that reached over 50 million voters before Election Day. While the summit will convene hundreds of activists, allies, and supporters for an enriching day of events featuring DNC programming, issue-based panels, and special guest speakers — including 2020 presidential candidates Senator Cory Booker and Mayor Pete Buttigieg, House Majority Whip Congressman James E. Clyburn, Stacey Abrams and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. The gala will showcase the successes of 2018 and how the party is in a strong position as we head into 2020 and feature speakers such as DNC Chair Tom Perez, DNC Black Caucus Chair Virgie M. Rollins, the Honorable Stacey Abrams, Vice President Joe Biden, the Honorable Beto O’Rourke, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Congressman John Lewis, and Congresswoman Lucy McBath.

Other gala speakers include: