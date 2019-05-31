Trump Campaign Eyeing Effort to Boost Support from African Americans, Hispanics, Suburban Women: Report

By Zack Budryk

President Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign is devising a digital strategy to increase support from African Americans, Hispanics and suburban women, according to Axios.

The strategy reportedly involves highlighting the strong economy for all three demographics while crafting specific messaging for each group.

The campaign intends to emphasize Trump’s support for charter schools in its Hispanic outreach, while focusing on steps the administration has taken to make energy more affordable in its outreach to suburban women, according to Axios.

The outreach to African Americans, meanwhile, will reportedly highlight Trump’s signing of criminal justice reform legislation and claim Trump supports health care policies protecting patients with pre-existing conditions, even as the Trump administration argues in court to fully scrap the Affordable Care Act.

The push will also highlight specific areas, such as the blue-collar suburbs of Detroit, according to Axios, which noted that Trump won Macomb County by 12 points in 2016 but that Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D) and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) both won by a narrow margin two years later.

