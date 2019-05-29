Judge Allows Lawsuit Seeking Paper Ballots in Georgia to Advance

A lawsuit attempting to require paper ballots in Georgia elections can move ahead, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg rejected a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, which alleges that the state’s current electronic voting machines are unsafe and should be replaced with hand-marked paper ballots.

Georgia’s 17-year-old voting machines are already set to be replaced with a system that includes paper ballots before next year’s presidential primary election, but officials plan to use existing machines in municipal elections scheduled for this fall.

Totenberg wrote that the plaintiffs in the lawsuit “paint an unsettling picture of the vulnerabilities of Georgia’s voting system.”

The plaintiffs, who are election integrity advocates and concerned Georgia voters, criticized the state’s existing voting system because it could allegedly be hacked, with no paper trail to verify that vote counts were accurate.

Source: AJC