DeKalb DA Won’t Prosecute Violations of New Abortion Law

Sherry Boston, the DeKalb County district attorney, said Thursday she will not prosecute anyone under Georgia’s new law criminalizing abortion after a woman is about six weeks pregnant.

“I believe it is a woman’s right to make decisions regarding her own body and medical care, including, but not limited to, seeking an abortion, as upheld by the United States Supreme Court,” Boston said in a statement to the Daily Report.

The newspaper had asked five district attorneys in the Atlanta area whether the new law, which takes effect Jan. 1, allowed prosecution of women for seeking abortions. Criminal defense lawyers came to opposite conclusions on that subject in competing columns in the Daily Report this week.

District attorneys in Gwinnett and Cobb counties said they could not prosecute women seeking abortions but that abortion providers clearly could be pursued for violating the law.

“I don’t think it’s legally possible” to prosecute women under the new law, Gwinnett County District Attorney Danny Porter said Wednesday.

