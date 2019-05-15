Morris Brown College Continues on Road to Accreditation with Certified Coaching Program

The Academy of Creative Coaching (ACC) will offer a Weekend Intensive at Morris Brown College on June 6. This is the beginning of a strategic partnership between ACC and Morris Brown College in an effort to regain accreditation and certify leaders and coaches at the college.

One of the goals is to host approximately six coaching intensives per year on Morris Brown’s campus with a particular focus on equipping its leaders with the necessary skills and knowledge to be competitive and restore confidence in the college.

“We are remaining strategic and focused on regaining the college’s accreditation and raise the needed funds for financial stability,” said Kevin James, the interim president at Morris Brown. “This is another important step in a bigger plan to restoration.”

ACC Founder Pamela Larde agreed. “Offering coaching certification to leaders in academia, as well as other professionals, adds credibility to any organization,” she said.

ACC is accredited the by International Coach Federation (ICF) and is the only ICF accredited training program owned and operated by an African-American woman. The Weekend Intensive is the ACC’s accelerated 60-hour program for coaches and professionals seeking certification. This design enables trainees to attend classes live and in person for four intensive days, with independent study and mentor coaching for those seeking credentialing.

The intensive will offer a curriculum that consists of four core courses, including: Coaching Foundations, Relationship Building, Effective Communication, and Coaching Techniques.

For more information, visit https://academyofcreativecoaching.com.