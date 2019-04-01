Tech Incubator Leverages Deep Connections to Investment Community, Hosts Inaugural Exclusive Investor Conference

Atlanta Tech Village (the Village), America’s fourth-largest tech hub, is hosting its inaugural Pitch Atlanta, an elite, invite-only pitch event. The city’s second investor conference, Pitch Atlanta aims to create a one-day experience that connects 20 of the best early-stage local startups with top-tier investors from all over the nation in a dynamic and exclusive event with true Atlanta style. The new conference takes place Monday, April 15, at Atlanta Tech Village.

“At the Village, we’ve created an ecosystem of support and inspiration that promotes faster connections between talent, ideas and capital,” noted Karen Houghton, vice president of Atlanta Tech Village. “Pitch Atlanta is our way of showcasing to investors from across the country what the Atlanta startup community has to offer while amplifying opportunities for top-tier Atlanta startups seeking seed or Series A funding.”

Key activities on the day’s agenda include: startup pitches; a fireside chat with Robert Frohwein, CEO and co-founder of Kabbage, and David Cummings, founder of Atlanta Tech Village and Atlanta Ventures, discussing Kabbage’s history-making venture round in the Southeast; and a session titled “Lessons for Startup Investors and Founders,” hosted by Michael Cohn (TechStars) and Jared Belski, CEO of 360i and author of “The Great Client Partner.”

The event will also feature panelists including Kyle Porter (SalesLoft), Andy Powell (CallRail), Kathryn Petralia (Kabbage) and Tope Awotona (Calendly). Moderated by Paul Judge — investor, entrepreneur and computer science Ph.D. — who got his start as a spam email blocker, the panel will discuss scaling in Atlanta’s growing tech space.

Proceeds from Pitch Atlanta benefit Girls Who Code, an international non-profit organization working to close the gender gap in technology and change the image of what a programmer looks like and does. “It’s no secret that the tech industry is not as diverse and inclusive as most of us would like,” adds Houghton. “We’re excited to confirm half of our participating startups are female- or minority-led.”

For more information on how investors can contribute to the event and learn more about participating startups, go to www.pitchatlanta.com.

