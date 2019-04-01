Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to Launch ATL Counts Census 2020 Today

April 1 is National Census Day and the City of Atlanta will launch the ATL Counts Census 2020 campaign — a strategic community effort to reach, teach and count every person in the City of Atlanta. The campaign will kick off at 11 a.m. with community rally to engage and educate residents about the Census and garner community support to ensure everyone is counted.

Congressman John Lewis will serve as the Co-Chair of ATL Counts and will help lead a diverse group of corporate and civic partners who have been identified to serve on the Atlanta Complete Count Committee. Committee Members will be recognized during the event.

ATL Counts is a year-long effort that will educate and mobilize Atlanta residents for the upcoming 2020 Census. An accurate count is critical to ensure Atlanta receives its fair share of public resources to support everything from Head Start to public transportation.

The rally will be followed by a Lunch and Learn from noon to 2 p.m.

The event is open to the public.

