Mayor Ingraham Promotes Healthy Living Through 90-day Health Initiative “The Healthy Point”

The City of East Point continues to promote an active and healthy lifestyle inc the second year of its 90-day health initiative known as “The Healthy Point.” This initiative, championed by Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham, aims to increase healthy lifestyle choices of East Point residents and create a more active and connected community through multi-generational physical and educational activities.

“Our health is truly our wealth and it’s important that we work together to be a healthier City,” said Ingraham. “This is an opportunity to expose residents to health services, resources, food and activities provided in the great City of East Point. I am excited for another opportunity to walk side-by-side with residents, Council, and staff to accomplish our health goals.”

This year’s free kick-off event will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the John D. Milner Athletic Complex with a live remote and giveaways by Headcrack from 107.9, aerobics warm-up and two-mile walk around the park with Mayor/Council.

During this 90-day health initiative, which will run through June 29, 2019, participants will have the opportunity to workout with Mayor/Council up to three times a week, attend healthy movie nights, participate in cooking classes, enjoy cooking demonstrations with celebrity chefs, attend free aerobics and yoga classes, and are encouraged to support the East Point Farmers Market and participate in several run/walks throughout the City. To showcase its health movement, the city is encouraging participants to upload pictures of themselves at health events in the City on social media using the hashtag #TheHealthyPoint.

Registered participants will be given “The Healthy Point” Passport to track their health goals and participation in “The Healthy Point” activities to earn various incentives/prizes. To complete the free online registration for this exciting initiative, visit http://bit.ly/TheHealthyPoint2019

Also On Atlanta Daily World: