On the Agenda: Atlanta City Council Significant Legislative Items for Monday, March 18

The Atlanta City Council will vote Monday to appoint five members to the Task Force for the Promotion of Public Trust (Legislative Reference Nos. 19-R-3279, 19-R-3280, 19-R-3281, 19-R-3282, 19-R-3283). The five appointees will include: one former judge, one former prosecutor, one professor or member of academia, one former local government attorney with experience in a city or county law department, and one city of Atlanta resident.

The Council will also consider:

A communication from Council President Felicia Moore appointing Donald Penovi to serve as a member of the City of Atlanta Task Force for the Promotion of Public Trust (Legislative Reference No. 19-C-0029)

A communication from Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms appointing Ms. Kristen Denius as Chief Transparency Officer (Legislative Reference No. 19-C-0030)

An ordinance to execute a lease agreement with CIM Spring St. for the improved property at 160 Trinity Avenue (Legislative Reference No. 19-O-1112)

An ordinance to create a commission to determine an appropriate manner to honor the former neighborhood known as ‘Lightning’ (Legislative Reference No. 19-O-1120)

The Atlanta City Council will convene Monday, March 18 at 1 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Atlanta City Hall, 55 Trinity Avenue SW.

