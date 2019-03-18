Councilwoman Shepard and the Urban League to Host Film and Business Symposium

Atlanta City Council member Joyce Sheperd and the Urban League of Greater Atlanta have teamed up to host the 2019 Atlanta Film & Television Career and Small Business Symposium Saturday, March 30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sylvan Hills Middle School (1461 Sylvan Road, S.W.).

This informative symposium will attract hundreds of attendees interested in careers and business opportunities in the entertainment industry. It will feature film and television professionals and studio executives, information on the film industry, training, networking opportunities and experts from Tyler Perry Studios, the Georgia Film Academy, EUE/Screen Gems Ltd. and many more.

The event is free to attendees. However, registration is required, and space is limited.

Networking will take place from 8 to 9 a.m., and the symposium will occur from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees will receive a continental breakfast and lunch.

“Despite the huge impact film has on today’s generation, people still think that work in the film industry cannot result in a lasting career and [that] getting a degree in film or television production is a waste of time. But the jobs are there,” Sheperd said. She also said that in less than 20 years, movie and film production has become an economic driving force throughout Georgia, particularly in metro Atlanta. Council member Sheperd’s district is home to EUE/Screen Gems Ltd. and Tyler Perry Studios.

Nancy Flake Johnson, President and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Atlanta, said “career and business opportunities in film and entertainment abound, generating $9 billion in Georgia each year. We want to support more city of Atlanta and regional residents and small/minority businesses to gain access to this booming industry. To accomplish this goal, we are hosting the symposium to give more people the opportunity to learn how to plug in directly from professionals, executives and businesses who are being successful.”

Additional symposium sponsors include the City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Film & Entertainment, HBO, Warner Brothers, Atlanta Metropolitan State College, Atlanta Technical College, the Fort McPherson Local Redevelopment Authority Community Engagement Sub-Committee Jobs Task Force, the Georgia Film Academy and WorkSource Atlanta.

With 455 qualified TV and movie productions, Georgia’s film and television entertainment industry experienced a banner year in fiscal year 2018. According to the Georgia Governor’s Office, these productuctions, which ranged from television drama “The Walking Dead” to action/thriller movie “Mile 22,” generated $2.7 billion in direct spending. Blockbuster films “Black Panther” and “Avengers: Infinity War” were also filmed in Georgia.

The movie and television industry is responsible for more than 92,100 jobs in Georgia, including indirect jobs and wages, according to the Motion Picture Association of America. Since 2010, more than 300 new businesses have relocated to or expanded in Georgia to support the industry.

To register visit https://2019atlantafilmsymposium.eventbrite.com or email TRouhac@ULGATL.org

