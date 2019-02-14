Almost 60% of Small Business Owners Launch with Less than $25,000

Aspiring entrepreneurs take note: You don’t need millions from angel investors or venture capitalists to launch your own business.

Instead, a small cash pot and the right attitude can get you on the right track.

At least that’s according to entrepreneurs polled recently by Kabbage, a financial services and data platform serving small businesses. More than half of those polled, or 58 percent, started their businesses with less than $25,000. A third started with less than $5,000.

These numbers track with the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau, which found that the median cost to start or acquire a company is about $25,000. It did find fewer businesses that begin with less than $25,000, only 46 percent, though that could be due to its inclusion of new owners who purchase existing operations as well owner starting from scratch.

If $25,000 still seems like a risky sum to launch with, it is. About two-thirds of the entrepreneurs surveyed by Kabbage admitted that they weren’t sure they had enough capital to launch.

