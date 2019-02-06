Scholarship Opportunities for African Americans Highlighted During Black History Month

Fastweb, the leading website for scholarship and financial aid information and a member of the Monster network, focuses on resources for African-American students in celebration of Black History Month.

The online portal encourages undergraduate, graduate and college-bound African American and all minority students to help fund their college education by applying for scholarship opportunities, available now. In their annual free resource – Scholarships for African American Students – students will find scholarships available in a variety of areas, including: engineering, radiologic sciences, nursing, planning and public policy, business and financial services, manufacturing operations and various other academic areas. Award amounts range from $500 to $75,000.

“Fastweb is committed to helping provide access to scholarships for African American students to help them achieve their academic goals,” said Mark Nelson, Vice President, Fastweb. “In our new resource, students will find opportunities from educational institutions, foundations and other organizations across a variety of career disciplines. There are approximately 1,000 scholarship opportunities with a focus on African American students in our scholarship database,” said Nelson.

According to the National Association of Colleges and Employers, the initial starting salary projections for the Class of 2019 bachelor’s degree graduates strongly indicate that those with STEM degrees will continue to earn the highest starting salaries. Students interested in today’s top majors will find numerous scholarship opportunities in Fastweb’s database which matches students to relevant scholarship opportunities based on their extensive online profile.

With Fastweb’s Scholarship Directory, all students can search for awards by school year, ethnicity, race, unique situations and more.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: