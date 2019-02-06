27th Annual Bounce Trumpet Awards To Air Feb. 17

NAACP Image ® Award-winning Actress Wendy Raquel Robinson and GRAMMY® Award-nominated R&B singer Tank hosted the 2019 Bounce Trumpet Awards, an exciting night of inspiration, history and crowd-rousing performances celebrating African-American achievements and contributions. The show will air Feb. 17 on Bounce.

During the 2019 Bounce Trumpet Awards viewers will see:

The inaugural Xernona Clayton Award being presented to GRAMMY® Award-winning rapper, actor, entrepreneur and activist Tip T.I. Harris by Trumpet Awards founder and civil rights leader Ms. Clayton herself.

being presented to GRAMMY® Award-winning rapper, actor, entrepreneur and activist by Trumpet Awards founder and civil rights leader Ms. Clayton herself. The Music Excellence Award going to four-time GRAMMY® Award-winning record producer, rapper and songwriter Rodney Jerkins aka Darkchild . Artists Jade Novah , Keyshia Cole , Justine Skye and Sevyn Streeter will all take the stage to perform chart-topping hits produced by Darkchild including “Say My Name” (Destiny’s Child), “Angel of Mine” (Monica), “The Boy is Mine” (Brandy and Monica) and “Shoulda Let You Go” ( Keyshia Cole ).

going to four-time GRAMMY® Award-winning record producer, rapper and songwriter aka . Artists , , and will all take the stage to perform chart-topping hits produced by Darkchild including “Say My Name” (Destiny’s Child), “Angel of Mine” (Monica), “The Boy is Mine” (Brandy and Monica) and “Shoulda Let You Go” ( ). The Living Legend Award being accepted by actor, comedian, film director and writer Robert Townsend . In a tribute based on music from Townsend’s hit film The Five Heartbeats , artists Kim Burrell , Q. Parker and Brian Courtney Wilson grace the stage to perform “Nights Like This,” “Haven’t Finished Yet” and “A Heart is a House for Love.”

being accepted by actor, comedian, film director and writer . In a tribute based on music from Townsend’s hit film , artists , and grace the stage to perform “Nights Like This,” “Haven’t Finished Yet” and “A Heart is a House for Love.” The Trailblazer Award being presented to GRAMMY ® Award-nominated rapper MC Lyte . A special tribute includes Big Tigger , Lil’ Mama , DJ K Rock , Da Brat and YoYo performing select hits from MC Lyte’s career including “I Wanna Be Down” (Remix), “Lyte as a Rock,” “Paper Thin” and Self Destruction.”

being presented to GRAMMY ® Award-nominated rapper . A special tribute includes , , , and performing select hits from MC Lyte’s career including “I Wanna Be Down” (Remix), “Lyte as a Rock,” “Paper Thin” and Self Destruction.” The Rising Star Award presented by McDonald’s going to singer, dancer and actor JD McCrary .

going to singer, dancer and actor . The Vanguard Award being accepted by fashion designer and haberdasher Dapper Dan ( Daniel Day ).

being accepted by fashion designer and haberdasher ( ). The Education Excellence Award being presented to educator and President and CEO of Urban Prep Academies Tim King .

GRAMMY® Award Platinum recording artist Ashanti and GRAMMY® Award-winner India.Arie will wow the audience with house-shaking performances. In special musical tribute to the Queen of Soul, the late Aretha Franklin, artists Tasha Page-Lockhart, Kyla Jade and Paris Bennett perform select hits from Ms. Franklin’s iconic career including “Respect,” Freeway of Love,” “Rocksteady” and “Think.”

The Trumpet Awards were conceived to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of African Americans and those who have succeeded against great odds and inspired success in others. Founded in 1992 by American Civil Rights leader Xernona Clayton, The Trumpet Awards were acquired by Bounce in 2016. The list of prestigious honorees over its 26-year history includes Muhammad Ali, Beyoncé, Jamie Foxx, Halle Berry, Stevie Wonder, The African-American Women of the United States Congress, Steve Harvey, Martin Luther King, III, Janelle Monáe and Spike Lee.

